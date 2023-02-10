USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,495 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 28,076 shares valued at $1,278,783. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

