USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,883 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.42.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.0 %

TDG opened at $746.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $658.21 and its 200 day moving average is $617.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $766.71.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.