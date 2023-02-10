USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,916 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IAC were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth $703,026,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 34.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IAC by 17.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,404,000 after buying an additional 516,858 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in IAC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,083,000 after buying an additional 404,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in IAC by 92.3% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,502,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $52.60 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.82). IAC had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -13.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on IAC in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

