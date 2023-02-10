USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 49,706 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,706 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after purchasing an additional 629,817 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 657,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,687,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,821,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

AQN stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 120.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $666.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

