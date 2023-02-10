USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,649 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,223,000 after purchasing an additional 724,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 940,320 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.