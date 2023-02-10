USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,000 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. CIBC increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

