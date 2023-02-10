USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,933 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,255,000 after buying an additional 3,659,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,231,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,554,000 after buying an additional 102,253 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,167,000 after buying an additional 283,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,086,000 after buying an additional 1,497,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,091,000 after buying an additional 252,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $28.90 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

