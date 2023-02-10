USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.90.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

