USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Twilio by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Twilio by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.36.

Twilio Stock Down 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TWLO opened at $61.31 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $233.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.