USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

