VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

