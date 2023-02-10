VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after buying an additional 4,203,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,129 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,813,000 after purchasing an additional 933,140 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2,914.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 654,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,063.4% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 612,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.