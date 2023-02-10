Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.76.

Shares of VRNS opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

