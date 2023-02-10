Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

VECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 146.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VECO stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $171.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

