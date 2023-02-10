Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after purchasing an additional 242,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ventas by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,758,000 after acquiring an additional 222,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ventas by 20.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after acquiring an additional 979,716 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,677,000 after acquiring an additional 161,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

