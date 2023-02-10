Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Veracyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,984.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Veracyte by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 48.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 65.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $10,440,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

