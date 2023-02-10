Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

VZ stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

