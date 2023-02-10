Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $342.00 at Barclays

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $313.00 to $342.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $225.28 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,004 shares of company stock worth $6,933,219. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

