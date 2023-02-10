Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

VGCX opened at C$9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$630.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Victoria Gold has a one year low of C$6.56 and a one year high of C$18.90.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

