Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 605 ($7.27) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.27). 67,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 134,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609 ($7.32).

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 179.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 603.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 614.66. The company has a current ratio of 247.74, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

