VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 467.50 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 469 ($5.64). 68,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 160,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470.50 ($5.66).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 459.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 462.48. The firm has a market cap of £756.33 million and a P/E ratio of 228.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a current ratio of 55.42.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

