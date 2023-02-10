Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OR. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 157,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

