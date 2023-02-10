Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSHGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VSH stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.92. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

