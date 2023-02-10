Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VSH stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.92. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

