Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 31.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 82.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.8% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 106,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 5,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,566,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

