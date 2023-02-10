Vital Energy (VTLE) vs. Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) is one of 272 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vital Energy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy’s rivals have a beta of -12.23, meaning that their average share price is 1,323% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.39 billion $145.01 million 1.19 Vital Energy Competitors $10.20 billion $874.50 million 5.12

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vital Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 35.99% 55.37% 13.23% Vital Energy Competitors 3.56% 150.54% 12.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vital Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vital Energy Competitors 1664 9582 14968 444 2.53

Vital Energy currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.12%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 38.24%. Given Vital Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Vital Energy rivals beat Vital Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.