Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €130.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($139.78) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday.

ETR:VOW3 opened at €130.26 ($140.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €127.37 and its 200 day moving average is €134.54. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 12 month high of €195.14 ($209.83).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

