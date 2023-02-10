Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €235.00 ($252.69) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.41% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

VOW3 opened at €130.26 ($140.06) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 52-week high of €195.14 ($209.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €134.54.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

