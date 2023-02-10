Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOYA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $73.47 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

