Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Lowered by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.49. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

