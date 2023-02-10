W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,512 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.41% of W. P. Carey worth $55,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.05%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

