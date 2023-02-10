Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €181.00 ($194.62) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 1.3 %

WCH stock opened at €143.25 ($154.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €127.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($201.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

