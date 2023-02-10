Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Walmart were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $47,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $44,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27. The stock has a market cap of $381.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

