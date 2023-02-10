Warburg Research Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €29.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:SDF opened at €21.52 ($23.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €20.31 and its 200-day moving average is €21.04. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €14.62 ($15.72) and a 1-year high of €36.45 ($39.19).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.