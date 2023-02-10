Warren (Wayne) Hallam Acquires 55,000 Shares of Kingfisher Mining Limited (ASX:KFM) Stock

Kingfisher Mining Limited (ASX:KFMGet Rating) insider Warren (Wayne) Hallam purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$21,010.00 ($14,489.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 12.16.

Kingfisher Mining Limited operates as a copper, gold, and base metals exploration company. It holds interest in the Boolaloo, Kingfisher, Mick Well, and Arthur River projects located in the Northwest of Western Australia. Kingfisher Mining Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Perth, Australia.

