Warren (Wayne) Hallam Acquires 55,000 Shares of Kingfisher Mining Limited (ASX:KFM) Stock

Kingfisher Mining Limited (ASX:KFM – Get Rating) insider Warren (Wayne) Hallam purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$21,010.00 ($14,489.66).
Kingfisher Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 12.16.
About Kingfisher Mining
