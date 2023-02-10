Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WM opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.