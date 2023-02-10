Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $177.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WING. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $158.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $170.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More

