Wells Fargo & Company Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $26.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.76.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.88. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,991,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,384,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,909,000 after acquiring an additional 428,410 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

