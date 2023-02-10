Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $54.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

