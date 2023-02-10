Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 31,100 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Cowen cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, November 27th. BTIG Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $233.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

