Westpac Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 148,477 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 148,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $104,351,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $72,281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $34,059,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $24,397,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

