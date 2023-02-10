Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

