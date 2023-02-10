Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in NVR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,050.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,861.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,456.85. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,500.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $89.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 357.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $21,812,266. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

