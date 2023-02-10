Westpac Banking Corp Buys 254 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 46.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 54,535 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of LNT opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

