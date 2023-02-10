Westpac Banking Corp Buys 4,370 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $196.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.86. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $243.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.11.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

