Westpac Banking Corp Buys 626 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after buying an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also

