Westpac Banking Corp Buys 9,059 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of TTD opened at $49.88 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

