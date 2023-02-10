Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Alteryx worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 909,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $20,741,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,603,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 218,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx Stock Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

