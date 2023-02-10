Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,650 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Western Union worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,019,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 923,793 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Western Union by 3.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,711,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,883,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,368,000 after purchasing an additional 523,468 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Western Union Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $14.25 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

