Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 842,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,016,000 after buying an additional 127,645 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 17.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,625,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,869,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WestRock Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

