Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blooom Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

